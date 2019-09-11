ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Contrasting side by side

Since ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 15.20 N/A -2.09 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 7.17 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Risk and Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.81 beta. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 2.85 beta is the reason why it is 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.3. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 2.2 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 3.29% at a $42.75 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 89.75%. The information presented earlier suggests that Avid Bioservices Inc. looks more robust than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 49%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.