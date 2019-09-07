ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Contrasting side by side

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 14.69 N/A -2.09 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 23.56 N/A 0.07 398.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.81 beta. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 55.46% and an $37 average target price. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $46 average target price and a 45.99% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 63.8% respectively. 0.3% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.