ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Comparison side by side

We are comparing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 15.61 N/A -2.09 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.81 beta means ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 181.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.3. The Current Ratio of rival Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.2. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 50.40% at a $43 consensus target price. On the other hand, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 578.29% and its consensus target price is $35. The information presented earlier suggests that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 69.9% respectively. 0.3% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.