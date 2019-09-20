Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Valuation Rose While Point72 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $10.14 Million; Bbt Capital Management Lowered United Rentals (URI) Stake by $385,704; Valuation Declined

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 99.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 389,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 1,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43,000, down from 391,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $40.84. About 1.42M shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Experience Data for NUPLAZID (Pimavanserin) at 2018 American Academy; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 55.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 2,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 2,313 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $307,000, down from 5,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $126.88. About 1.82 million shares traded or 30.74% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar

Bbt Capital Management Llc, which manages about $85.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 50,686 shares to 63,531 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $444.30 million for 5.53 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs expects breakout for United Rentals – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Callahan Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.64% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund has 0.04% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Mitsubishi Ufj & Corporation holds 65,731 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Putnam Investments Lc accumulated 0.04% or 132,362 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs invested in 16,609 shares. Earnest Prns Lc holds 0% or 43 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,644 shares. Smithfield Tru Com invested in 547 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 603 shares. 65,939 were reported by Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.09% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Buckingham Mgmt Inc reported 76,604 shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt LP holds 13,184 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 4,700 shares. 26,531 are owned by Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 15,281 shares. 63,850 are held by Qs Investors Ltd. Aperio Limited has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 57,617 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 1.00 million shares. Garrison Bradford Assoc Inc accumulated 28,700 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Art Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 21,530 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 9.51M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Next Financial Gru has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 100 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 1,355 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The accumulated 66,024 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% or 731,188 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 0.02% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). 165,449 are owned by Td Asset. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 17,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 452,342 shares to 589,274 shares, valued at $12.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemours Co (Put) by 158,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (NYSE:RGR).