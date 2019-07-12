Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Stock Price Rose While Emory University Lowered Stake by $520,754; Alliant (LNT) Shareholder Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Its Holding by $545,153 as Market Valuation Rose

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 20,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,586 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 122,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 927,295 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 35.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: FDA could convene second advisory panel to re-examine safety of Acadia Pharma drug; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million; 25/04/2018 – FDA RE-EXAMINES SAFETY OF ACADIA’S NUPLAZID MEDICINE: CNN; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA – LOOK FORWARD TO PROVIDING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF PIMAVANSERIN IN MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.3M

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.29. About 881,210 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems lntegrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 1.3% of Alliant Energy; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Adds Alliant Energy, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 10/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP LNT.N – CO’S IOWA CUSTOMERS WILL SEE SAVINGS THIS SUMMER AND INTO FUTURE THROUGH LOWER FEDERAL TAXES

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,373 shares to 92,042 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Global Upstream N (GUNR) by 17,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $109.03M for 27.33 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.