Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Stake Maintained by Tekla Capital Management Llc; Costar Group (CSGP) Shareholder Wildcat Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Rose

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 55,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 160,147 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, up from 104,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 41,786 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Experience Data for NUPLAZID (Pimavanserin) at 2018 American Academy; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement Reaffirming Benefit/Risk Profile of NUPLAZID; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70M, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $592.89. About 10,562 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Wildcat Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $231.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 13,558 shares to 70,289 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 24,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 66.17 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Etrade Management Limited Liability accumulated 1,013 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 2,770 shares. Capital Ww Invsts reported 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 1,359 were reported by Mirae Asset Global Invs Company Limited. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Com stated it has 265,807 shares or 2.79% of all its holdings. Newbrook Cap LP has 3.22% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co reported 66,439 shares. 31 are held by Signaturefd Ltd. First Advsrs Lp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.25% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Jane Street Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 15,042 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 12,641 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 8 shares.

Since September 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $62.50 million activity.