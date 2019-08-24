Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Shareholder Point72 Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Yandex N V (YNDX) Market Value Rose, Light Street Capital Management Raised Stake by $36.38 Million

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 82.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 1.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 391,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 891,088 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.69M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34 million, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 927,124 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghost Tree Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 6.55% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). 103,777 were accumulated by Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. 14,897 are owned by Perceptive Advsr Llc. Great Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.00M shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). J Goldman & Ltd Partnership has 15,644 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Reilly Finance Limited Liability holds 425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fosun Limited reported 59,000 shares. 108,888 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 15,000 are owned by Hudson Bay Management L P. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 807,216 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs stated it has 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Shell Asset Management Com invested in 14,259 shares. The California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,939 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc (Call) by 728,806 shares to 814,700 shares, valued at $19.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 8.67M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

