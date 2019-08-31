Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Shareholder Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Lifted Position by $340,132; Lafleur & Godfrey Boosted Stake in Lockhead Martin (LMT)

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 13,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 74,138 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 61,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 573,742 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s; 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Experience Data for NUPLAZID (Pimavanserin) at 2018 American Academy; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Lockhead Martin Corp (LMT) by 51.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 6,275 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 4,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Lockhead Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $384.11. About 715,554 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German lndustrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared Internationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Z; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 28/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin, Poland Sign Agreement for Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 MSE Missile; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Fifth AEHF Protected Communications Satellite Completes Launch Environment Test; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gest $522.3M Navy Contract Modification for Trident II Missile Production and System Support

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (Prn) by 11.27 million shares to 5.87M shares, valued at $29.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,505 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Emory University stated it has 102,586 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 0.03% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Daiwa Secs Grp owns 915 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great Point Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 5.32% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 89,630 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 119,025 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated reported 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). North Star Inv Mngmt reported 880 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.07% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) or 21.58 million shares. United Services Automobile Association invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). 8,600 are owned by Stonebridge Capital. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 500 shares. New York-based Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 382,311 shares.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27,745 shares to 414,592 shares, valued at $22.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,876 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.