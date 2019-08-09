Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Shareholder Ghost Tree Capital Upped Position; Interxion Holding Nv (INXN) Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Cut Its Stake by $16.50 Million

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding Nv (INXN) by 82.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 250,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 54,855 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 304,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.38. About 336,773 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 620% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 775,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 1.45 million shares traded or 17.83% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 25/04/2018 – FDA RE-EXAMINES SAFETY OF ACADIA’S NUPLAZID MEDICINE: CNN; 11/05/2018 – Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) Drug Overview & Outlook: 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD)

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tricida Inc by 100,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Anaptysbio Inc.

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 07/22: (AVCO) (HXL) (SNAP) Higher; (ACAD) (ZION) (CDNS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Acadia Pharmaceuticals Stock Slumped in April – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Acadia Pharmaceuticals Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for ACAD – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/01/2019: MYGN,ACAD,ABMD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 306,161 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 0.71% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 1.13 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corp, Washington-based fund reported 59,638 shares. Tekla Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.11% or 104,714 shares in its portfolio. 1,092 were reported by Twin Tree Limited Partnership. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Amer Research Management Co reported 0% stake. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 62,914 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 118,995 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 425 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 168,310 shares. Swiss Savings Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 205,804 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 21,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 21.58M shares stake.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 545,155 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $57.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 8,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Properties Inc.