Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Shareholder Ghost Tree Capital Increased Holding by $20.15 Million; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Bluefin Trading Lifted Its Stake

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 29.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 68,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, up from 53,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $95.64. About 996,264 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation (CELG); 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32; 05/03/2018 – #3 — Celgene hands over $101M in cash to launch a research collaboration with protein player Vividion $CELG; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Celgene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELG); 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 21/05/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 620% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 775,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 424,358 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s; 11/05/2018 – Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) Drug Overview & Outlook: 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Acadia Pharmaceuticals Beats Expectations in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia Pharma’s pimavanserin flunks late-stage schizophrenia study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva Sa by 350,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 112,000 shares. 102,586 were reported by Emory University. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Stonebridge Cap accumulated 8,600 shares. American Rech And Mgmt Communication reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na owns 3,915 shares. Opaleye Mgmt Inc owns 200,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 119,025 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment has 0.01% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Ameriprise Financial owns 532,669 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 117,470 shares. Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.05% or 391,528 shares in its portfolio. Ghost Tree Cap Limited Liability Company owns 900,000 shares or 6.55% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biotech Stock Roundup: CELG’s Inrebic Gets FDA Nod, SRPT Suffers Setback & More – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celgene Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Celgene’s (CELG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “bluebird bio Prepares for Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.