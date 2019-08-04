Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Shareholder Ghost Tree Capital Has Lifted Its Holding by $20.15 Million; Genesco (GCO) Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $12.18 Million as Share Value Declined

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 620% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 775,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.73. About 1.59 million shares traded or 32.57% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement Reaffirming Benefit/Risk Profile of NUPLAZID; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 270,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.12% . The institutional investor held 712,694 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.46 million, down from 983,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $603.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 333,297 shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Genesco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCO); 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – HAS AGREED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD BY TWO DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY SALES INCREASED 5%, INCLUDING RESULTS OF A 53(RD) WEEK, TO $930 MLN FROM $883 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, MARJORIE L. BOWEN AND JOSHUA E. SCHECHTER; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Adj EPS $2.15; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC – FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE ASSUMES COMPARABLE SALES IN FLAT TO POSITIVE 2% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC SEES FY 2019 SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.84 TO $3.27; 07/03/2018 Genesco and Legion to address diverging views in meeting – sources [21:58 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE WILL UNDERTAKE AN UPDATED REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Comparable Sales Included 1% Decrease in Same Store Sales and 15% Increase in E-Commerce Sales

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva Sa by 350,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tricida Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 14,036 shares to 156,759 shares, valued at $47.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 55,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 923,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Cno Financial Group Inc.

Analysts await Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Genesco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.