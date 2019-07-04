Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Share Price Rose While Ghost Tree Capital Boosted Its Position; Flow Traders Us Has Decreased Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $885,276

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 75.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 4,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 6,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT; 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 11/05/2018 – Tap Systems Introduces Support for Apple’s VoiceOver Screen Reader; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, lags forecasts

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 620% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 775,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 307,790 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 35.53% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement Reaffirming Benefit/Risk Profile of NUPLAZID; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.3M; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 28,780 shares to 36,837 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xtrackers Harvest Csi 300 Chin (ASHR) by 127,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P China Etf (GXC).

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva Sa by 350,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.