Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Position Upped by Ghost Tree Capital Llc; Us Bancorp De Increased Its Stake in Signet Jewelers LTD (SIG) as Stock Value Declined

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 620% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 775,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 1.36 million shares traded or 10.33% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA – LOOK FORWARD TO PROVIDING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF PIMAVANSERIN IN MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.3M; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) by 129.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 17,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% . The institutional investor held 31,539 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, up from 13,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Signet Jewelers Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.81% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 1.82 million shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 70.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – A MAJORITY OF FISCAL 2019 SAVINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE REALIZED IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Abrams Bison Investments LLC Exits Position in Signet; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET SEES YR COMP SALES DOWN LOW, MID SINGLE DIGIT %; 02/05/2018 – SIGNET REPORTS NON-PRIME CREDIT PACT WITH MINORITY PURCHASER; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – ANNOUNCED COMPREHENSIVE THREE-YEAR TRANSFORMATION PLAN TO DRIVE GROWTH AND LONG TERM FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE; 14/03/2018 – Signet Sinks After Disappointing Earnings (Video); 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS – NON-PRIME CREDIT RECEIVABLES SALE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN $401 MLN – $435 MLN OF PROCEEDS INCLUDING SERVICING EXPENSE ON RECEIVABLES; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $4.25; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – SHARON MCCOLLAM AND NANCY REARDON JOIN BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 500 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 382,311 shares. Baker Bros Advisors LP has invested 6.83% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 110,562 shares. & Mngmt accumulated 100 shares. Great Point Prns Llc owns 2.00 million shares. Twin Tree Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). 1.78M are owned by Citadel Advsr Ltd. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division holds 166 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Garrison Bradford And Associate Inc has 0.72% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Blackrock reported 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Ameriprise Financial reported 532,669 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 96,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fosun Ltd invested in 0.1% or 59,000 shares. Fred Alger has 0.12% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 250,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $11.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tricida Inc.

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 07/22: (AVCO) (HXL) (SNAP) Higher; (ACAD) (ZION) (CDNS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/23/2019: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Acadia Pharmaceuticals Beats Expectations in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche-Spark Deal Faces Further Delay, Bayer’s Prostate Cancer Drug Passes FDA Muster – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Acadia Pharmaceuticals Stock Slumped in April – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SIG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.55% more from 49.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd has 0% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 113 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 31,539 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 408,283 shares. Amer Financial Gp Inc stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 50,469 shares. 26,029 were reported by Alps Advisors. Loomis Sayles LP reported 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 25,482 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 6.65M shares. Martingale Asset Management LP reported 0.01% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) or 30,144 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 83,150 shares stake.