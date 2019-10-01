ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Now Covered By RBC Capital with $60.0000 Target; Financial Counselors Has Lowered By $3.18 Million Its Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Position

In a an analyst note issued to clients on 1 October, RBC Capital analyst just started coverage of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) with Outperform rating. The TP is set to $60.0000.

Financial Counselors Inc decreased Campbell Soup Co (CPB) stake by 50.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Financial Counselors Inc sold 79,496 shares as Campbell Soup Co (CPB)’s stock rose 7.88%. The Financial Counselors Inc holds 79,422 shares with $3.18 million value, down from 158,918 last quarter. Campbell Soup Co now has $14.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 1.42 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 27/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Company vs Gamon Plus, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/27/2018; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SEES FY 2018 NET SALES +10% TO +11%; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Is Retiring, Effective Today — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N FY SHR VIEW $3.12, REV VIEW $8.76 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS CAMPBELL SOUP’S BAA2/PRIME-2 RATINGS FOR DOWNGR; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Creates New ‘Accelerator Unit’ to Drive Growth in Faster-Growing Spaces, Including Campbell Fresh; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 07/03/2018 Kraft Heinz launches incubator for ‘disruptive’ food startups; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Details Compensation for Interim CEO Keith McLoughlin; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Revises Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Financial Counselors Inc increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 2,313 shares to 90,431 valued at $12.41M in 2019Q2. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 3,227 shares and now owns 80,685 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Campbell Soup has $5000 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.33’s average target is -7.65% below currents $46.92 stock price. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 6. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 4 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of CPB in report on Tuesday, August 20 to “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of CPB in report on Tuesday, September 3 with “Underperform” rating.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $240.95M for 14.66 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Campbell Soup Company’s (NYSE:CPB) 28% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Campbell Soup Company’s (NYSE:CPB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than PepsiCo Does – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Campbell Soup unloads European chips business – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Campbell Soup sets soup marketing strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 1.39M shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – FDA RE-EXAMINES SAFETY OF ACADIA’S NUPLAZID MEDICINE: CNN; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.3M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $5.20 billion. The firm offers NUPLAZID for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder.

Since September 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $62.50 million activity. $62.50 million worth of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) was bought by BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP on Friday, September 20.

Among 5 analysts covering ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ACAD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Stock has $6000 highest and $2800 lowest target. $47.40’s average target is 31.70% above currents $35.99 stock price. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 27. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, May 31 with “Strong Buy”. Needham maintained ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 23 report. The stock of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, September 3. Leerink Swann upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $5000 target in Friday, September 13 report.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 EPS, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “T, ACAD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acadia’s Future Continues To Brighten – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Acadia Pharmaceuticals Stock Skyrocketed Today – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Does Acadia Pharmaceuticals Have More Room to Run? – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Acadia Pharmaceuticals a Good Biotech Stock to Buy Now? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.