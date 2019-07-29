Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Holding Lifted by First Trust Advisors Lp; Veritas Asset Management Llp Trimmed Stake in Franco Nevada (FNV) as Stock Price Rose

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 677,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.82 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.30M, up from 4.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 946,133 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 35.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.33. About 285,186 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 57,200 shares to 25,976 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 49,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,493 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intll Grp stated it has 72,216 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 73,760 shares. Kistler invested 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). 1,000 were accumulated by Nordea Mgmt. Pnc Ser Grp Incorporated owns 309,710 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Limited Com has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 54,171 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 96,400 shares. Alpine Woods Ltd Liability Company reported 0.33% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 1.93 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Baker Bros Advsrs Lp stated it has 39.71M shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 117,470 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 136,100 shares. Aqr Cap Management Lc reported 103,777 shares stake. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated accumulated 915 shares. D E Shaw & has 0.05% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 1.44M shares.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $58.14M for 72.04 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.