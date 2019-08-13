Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Holder Ghost Tree Capital Upped Its Holding by $20.15 Million as Share Price Rose; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Community Bankers Tr (ESXB) Stake by $390,194; Stock Price Rose

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (ESXB) by 46.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 55,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.05% . The hedge fund held 62,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, down from 118,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Community Bankers Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.62. About 278,566 shares traded or 956.45% up from the average. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 14.41% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB); 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 620% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 775,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.72. About 1.57M shares traded or 23.46% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID

Analysts await Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ESXB’s profit will be $3.56 million for 11.91 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Community Bankers Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold ESXB shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 10,012 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has 17,342 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Finance has invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). 533,704 are owned by Banc Funds Commerce Limited Com. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). State Street has 321,147 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) for 88,800 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) for 30,892 shares. Castine Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 2.07M shares. Morgan Stanley owns 33,719 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 10,254 shares. Mendon Capital Corporation owns 62,980 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $23,628 activity. Shares for $836 were bought by THOMAS BRUCE E on Monday, April 1. WATKINS JOHN C had bought 424 shares worth $3,302 on Monday, July 1. $2,295 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares were bought by Hardy William E.. On Tuesday, July 2 the insider Barber Gerald F. bought $398. PUTNAM EUGENE S JR had bought 1,000 shares worth $7,650.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 55,406 shares to 516,865 shares, valued at $15.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 596,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (KRE).

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 125,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaptysbio Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corporation invested in 22 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 39,287 shares in its portfolio. State Street invested 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Utd Automobile Association holds 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) or 17,343 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 30,237 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Shell Asset holds 0.01% or 14,259 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources accumulated 0.01% or 749,790 shares. Great Point Partners Lc stated it has 5.32% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 600 shares. Northern Trust invested 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has 17,257 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank owns 3,800 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) or 1,092 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

