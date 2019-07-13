Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Holder Ghost Tree Capital Increased Its Holding; Target (TGT) Stock Value Declined While Northrock Partners Boosted Its Stake

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 8,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,582 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12 million, up from 105,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 4.49 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 620% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 775,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.23. About 570,284 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 35.53% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Experience Data for NUPLAZID (Pimavanserin) at 2018 American Academy; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 333 shares to 377 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,199 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Bed Bath & Beyondâ€™s Struggles Deepen – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Target Stock Has Gained 31% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target Has Rushed Quickly To $90 And Could Stall – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0.01% or 205,804 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 110,562 shares. Tekla Capital Ltd Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Paloma Prns Mngmt Communication invested in 42,527 shares. Principal Grp Inc reported 32,718 shares. Barclays Public Lc reported 104,552 shares. Emory University owns 102,586 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 807,216 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp accumulated 0% or 510,013 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Inc accumulated 33,045 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Co has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).