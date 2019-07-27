Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Holder Emory University Has Lowered Its Holding by $520,754; Westport Asset Management Stake in Universal Health Services (UHS) Lowered by $665,000

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 20,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,586 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 122,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 946,133 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 35.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: FDA could convene second advisory panel to re-examine safety of Acadia Pharma drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.69B market cap company. The stock increased 10.89% or $14.92 during the last trading session, reaching $151.89. About 2.90 million shares traded or 332.66% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.46 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.51 per share. After $-0.59 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Limited reported 0% stake. Citadel Ltd Liability has 1.78 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has invested 0.21% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Vanguard Group Inc has 0.01% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Highland Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Baker Bros Ltd Partnership reported 39.71M shares stake. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.42 million shares. Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Ltd has invested 0.04% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 199,135 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,550 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 65,695 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division holds 0.28% or 76,808 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 1,000 shares. Creative Planning holds 34,338 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 148,576 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd stated it has 1,559 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gam Holdg Ag stated it has 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 78,820 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 16,851 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sun Life Financial has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 143 shares. 1St Source Bancorp holds 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 2,363 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 2,778 shares. Tobam invested in 0.24% or 36,088 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 4,145 shares. 53,778 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Benjamin F Edwards & Company owns 101 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0.09% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Greenleaf Tru reported 0.01% stake.

