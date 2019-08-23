Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Holder Emory University Has Cut Stake by $520,754 as Market Value Rose; Wayfair (W) Holder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Decreased Its Position as Market Value Declined

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.32% or $7.41 during the last trading session, reaching $109.79. About 1.28 million shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 20,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 102,586 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 122,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 430,640 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.3M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 08/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference May 15

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 4,895 shares to 15,095 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.19% or 3,943 shares. Blackrock reported 2.98M shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company has 1,302 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Westpac holds 0% or 5,546 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communications invested in 0.01% or 3,932 shares. 11,043 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. 1.59 million were reported by Bares Cap. Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Japan-based Nomura Hldgs has invested 0.05% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.15% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Whale Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 3.45% or 1.29 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 14,687 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Endowment Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.13% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Teacher Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 5,224 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $423,120 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Company invested in 33,778 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Millennium Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 568,973 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 1,072 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw owns 0.05% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 1.44 million shares. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 0.03% or 18,727 shares. Ghost Tree Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 6.55% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Kistler holds 149 shares. Blackrock holds 10.72M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 110,562 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 192,520 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Manufacturers Life The has 74,138 shares. Creative Planning owns 34,338 shares.