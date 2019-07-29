Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) Analysts See $0.59 EPS; Petmed Express (PETS) Has 1.21 Sentiment

Petmed Express Inc (PETS) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 76 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 63 trimmed and sold stock positions in Petmed Express Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 18.65 million shares, down from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Petmed Express Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 41 Increased: 53 New Position: 23.

Analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report $0.59 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 15.71% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. ACHC’s profit would be $52.34 million giving it 14.07 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.’s analysts see 51.28% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.2. About 649,817 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 13/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Net $50.8M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric Inpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2

PetMed Express, Inc. and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company has market cap of $320.56 million. The firm markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats to retail customers. It has a 10.78 P/E ratio. It provides non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, antibiotics, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 1.42 million shares traded or 60.09% up from the average. PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) has declined 41.40% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 1.79% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. for 102,725 shares.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. The company's acute inpatient psychiatric facilities offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides outpatient community services, such as community programs that are designed to provide therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorder.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

