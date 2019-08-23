Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) Valuation Declined While Ares Management Upped Its Holding; Tang Capital Management Decreased Position in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) by $1.79 Million

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 5.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39M, down from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 252,916 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 100.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The institutional investor held 2.60 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.26 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 251,485 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline â€“ HRTX – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Biotech Stocks to Watch Through the 2nd Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Heron Therapeutics, Box, Beazer Homes, and Cloudera and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HGV, HRTX, EDIT – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 6.67 million shares to 19.41 million shares, valued at $800.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 177,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,982 shares, and cut its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “35 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Align Technology (ALGN) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Moody’s Downgrades Acadia’s (ACHC) Outlook, Affirms Ratings – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Acadia Healthcare to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia Healthcare Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.