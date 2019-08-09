Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) Stake Has Upped by P2 Capital Partners Llc; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Raised Holding by $78.40 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 626,084 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 4.28 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.41 million, up from 3.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 335,518 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 13/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 15/05/2018 – Shanda Adds Alarm.com, Exits Acadia Health, Cuts KKR: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $30.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.