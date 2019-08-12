Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) Share Value Declined While Aristotle Capital Boston Has Increased Stake by $6.41 Million; Walnut Private Equity Partners Upped Stake in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) by $372,000 as Market Value Declined

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 44.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 221,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The institutional investor held 722,269 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.17M, up from 501,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 455,717 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 13/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Net $50.8M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 3.36 million shares traded or 25.97% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96M and $133.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

