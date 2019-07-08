Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) Holding Boosted by P2 Capital Partners Llc; As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Market Valuation Declined, Nli International Has Lowered Position by $1.50 Million

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.28 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.41 million, up from 3.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 83,692 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,; 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 99,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 515,960 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, down from 615,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 9.47M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS; 27/04/2018 – TEVA SAYS RESULTS SHOW NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Teva Pharmaceutical Finance’s Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BB’/’RR4’; 09/04/2018 – Teva Pharm to close plant in Israel after no buyer found; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI(R) in the United States; 23/05/2018 – John Wood Group Wins Multimillion-Dollar Contract from TEVA Biotech; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it could launch its migraine treatment as soon as mid-September, after an initial delay; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI® in the United States; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE TEVA STAKE UP 115% TO 40.5M ADRS AS OF 1Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corp accumulated 118,871 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 165,716 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 54,093 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4.68M shares. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 318 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Parkside Natl Bank And Tru has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 17,319 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 31,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Assets Invest Mgmt Ltd Com holds 25,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Frontier Ltd holds 0.15% or 707,858 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.07% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 99 shares. Art Advsr Limited Com holds 9,714 shares.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 224,573 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $51.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $600.13M for 4.21 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.