Acadia Healthcare Co (ACHC) Shares Rose While Leuthold Group Decreased Its Position; General Mills (GIS) Stake Has Upped by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 25,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,827 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 122,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 1.47M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 19,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, down from 167,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 1.43 million shares traded or 113.56% up from the average. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 15/05/2018 – Lion Point Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Acadia Health; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Shanda Adds Alarm.com, Exits Acadia Health, Cuts KKR: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC); 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 13/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0.06% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Buckingham Asset Management Llc holds 0.03% or 5,087 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc reported 4,995 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Limited Liability stated it has 442,960 shares. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd invested in 8,430 shares. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 0.15% or 33,414 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation stated it has 132,474 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank has 0.04% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 0.35% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 34,321 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gp Lc has 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,038 shares. Apriem Advisors holds 6,280 shares. Moreover, Ledyard Retail Bank has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Texas Yale Cap reported 0.06% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 177,723 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 100,941 shares to 61,805 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,772 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $51.76 million for 13.64 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.28% EPS growth.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 4,587 shares to 53,064 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 4,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).