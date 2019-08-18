Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Valuation Declined While Courage Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Gendell Jeffrey L Has Lifted Position in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (SVBI) by $372,033 as Market Valuation Declined

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 407,946 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 52c

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (SVBI) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 41,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The institutional investor held 296,082 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 254,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 30,667 shares traded or 180.22% up from the average. Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) has declined 2.09% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SVBI News: 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC – FY GROUP TURNOVER OF £1,694 MLN, AN INCREASE OF £56 MLN; 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC – YEAR-END GUIDANCE FOR REGULATED WATER AND WASTE WATER TURNOVER £1.62 BLN TO £1.65 BLN; 12/04/2018 – SEVERN TRENT: WATER SUPPLY INTERRUPTIONS IN ELLESMERE/OSWESTRY; 23/04/2018 – Severn Bancorp 1Q EPS 15c; 23/05/2018 – Severn out of 10; 29/05/2018 – Severn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent defies critics with £197m payout; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent FY Turnover GBP1.69B; 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC – FY CUSTOMER ODIS : STRONG SERVICE DELIVERY EARNING A NET OUTPERFORMANCE PAYMENT OF £80 MLN; 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC – FY EFFICIENCIES: FORECAST AMP6 TOTEX EFFICIENCIES 3 INCREASED FROM £770 MLN TO £870 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp reported 2,211 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Utd Services Automobile Association reported 102,629 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 6,758 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). 48,392 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 254,428 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Tekla Capital Management Llc stated it has 173,155 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 17,055 shares. Walleye Trading Llc accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Systematic Management LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Acadia Healthcare to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acadia Healthcare Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Employee: Acadia Healthcare Is ‘Warehousing Children’ And Treating Undocumented Immigrants On Taxpayer Dime – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold SVBI shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 2.31 million shares or 9.36% less from 2.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI). 2,600 were reported by Us Commercial Bank De. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 351 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 24,797 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) for 24,800 shares. Jcsd Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 127,930 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 17,007 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 32,376 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc holds 0% or 20,603 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 84,141 shares. Ejf Ltd Com invested 1.13% in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI). Northern Tru invested in 0% or 12,784 shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) for 4,879 shares. Bridgeway Cap owns 65,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 3,000 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (Call) by 40,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

More notable recent Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Severn Bancorp, Inc. Purchases Mid-Maryland Title Company – PR Newswire” on September 06, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “One U.S. Community Bank Aggressively Pursuing The Cannabis Sector – Should Enjoy Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Severn Bancorp Inc (SVBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Severn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of Pot: Why Some Banks Are Diving In to the Marijuana Business – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 14, 2018.