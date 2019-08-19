Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Shares Declined While Courage Capital Management Has Cut by $2.32 Million Its Stake; Lodestar Investment Counsel Holding in 3M Company (MMM) Has Lowered by $1.85 Million as Shares Declined

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 305,922 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 15/05/2018 – Shanda Adds Alarm.com, Exits Acadia Health, Cuts KKR: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE – AMENDMENT REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WITH NEW REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN,RESPECTIVELY; 15/05/2018 – Pennant Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Acadia Health; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 8,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 66,259 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.77 million, down from 75,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $162.96. About 2.39 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Boston Mgmt holds 1.03% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 80,734 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 96,945 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 61,387 shares. M&T Commercial Bank accumulated 15,475 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc has 78,111 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 60,060 shares. Rothschild And Comm Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated owns 532,532 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 6,758 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 8,524 shares. Congress Asset Com Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 167,507 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 34,927 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Omers Administration reported 46,900 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Hsbc Holdg Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 18,818 shares.

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Acadia Healthcare to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Moody’s Downgrades Acadia’s (ACHC) Outlook, Affirms Ratings – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia Healthcare Announces Date for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3M Stock Isnâ€™t Crumbling, but Itâ€™s No Bargain Either – Investorplace.com” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is It Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3M Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.73 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 22,944 were accumulated by Ancora Advsr Ltd Co. First Bankshares Sioux Falls owns 0.72% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,014 shares. Guardian Capital Advsrs LP holds 13,400 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 0.75% stake. Greenhaven Assoc accumulated 0.09% or 25,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited invested in 0.13% or 6,065 shares. Addenda Cap accumulated 0.16% or 10,305 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc invested in 46,336 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 112,018 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn reported 6,015 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Hudock Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Martin Currie Ltd has invested 0.83% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Garrison Bradford & Associates Incorporated has invested 0.7% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1.44M were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 870 shares to 24,912 shares, valued at $10.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Dividend App Etf (VIG) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.