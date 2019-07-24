Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Shareholder Courage Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Market Valuation Rose, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Decreased by $6.27 Million Its Holding

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.16. About 1.45 million shares traded or 117.02% up from the average. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 26/03/2018 – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 78,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,885 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 81,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $91.05. About 1.66 million shares traded or 33.76% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 10,014 shares to 25,451 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco S And P 500 Equal Weig by 20,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S And P Midcap 400 (IJH).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks owns 32,846 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 997,363 shares. Midas Mgmt owns 43,800 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 7 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 12,433 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech Inc owns 3,382 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has 190,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 3,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Management owns 2.29M shares. Verity & Verity Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.44% or 329,034 shares. Enterprise Financial Services holds 209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Estabrook Cap Mgmt invested in 2,499 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

