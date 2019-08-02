Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Shareholder Courage Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $2.32 Million as Stock Declined; Keystone Financial Planning Increases Stake in Blackrock (BLK)

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $29.13. About 408,976 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Net $50.8M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Blackrock (BLK) by 162.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 2,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 4,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 1,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Blackrock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $448.77. About 399,763 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $3,583 MLN VS. $3,092 MLN; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Net Asset Value(s); 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Ratings Of Blackrock European Clo Ii & Iii Notes Unaffected By Proposed Purchases Of An Asset; 15/04/2018 – BlackRock co-founder warns on complacency over Chinese tech; 11/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Statement re Submission of Documents; 22/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 06/04/2018 – BlackRock Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Extending Revolving Facility to March 31, 202; 21/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 09/05/2018 – Correction to the BlackRock Startup Story

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Prtn Group Ltd Liability holds 171,180 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 2,325 are owned by Fiduciary Trust Company. Beacon Fincl Grp, a Texas-based fund reported 668 shares. The Alabama-based Baltimore has invested 0.85% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Bridges Invest holds 88,926 shares. Ftb holds 0.04% or 1,160 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 34,722 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. B T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management invested in 5,760 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 0.11% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 171,706 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.14% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Moreover, Kings Point Cap Mngmt has 0.03% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 310 shares. Money Ltd Llc holds 1.82% or 7,658 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 2,303 shares. Pioneer Trust National Bank & Trust N A Or has 2.09% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 11,358 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 128 shares.

