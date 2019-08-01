Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Share Value Declined While Courage Capital Management Trimmed Position; Sabal Trust Co Has Lifted Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4302.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 154,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 157,928 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53 million, up from 3,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $141.49. About 5.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.29% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.93. About 777,934 shares traded or 9.69% up from the average. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 26/03/2018 – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,883 shares to 728,151 shares, valued at $30.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 12,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,599 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 68,476 shares. Northern Trust invested in 25.21 million shares or 0.69% of the stock. Fiduciary Fincl Ser Of The Southwest Tx, Texas-based fund reported 21,784 shares. 29,808 are held by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Company. Century Companies Incorporated invested in 0.63% or 5.63 million shares. Blair William And Il holds 682,449 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Private Trust Na, Ohio-based fund reported 21,615 shares. Delta Ltd Com holds 1.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,770 shares. Family Cap Trust accumulated 38,717 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 162,259 are held by Bb&T. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Novare Capital Lc accumulated 6,688 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fayerweather Charles owns 7,318 shares. Round Table Ser Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,620 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs invested in 0% or 152 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 60,060 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 17,819 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd invested in 0% or 169,814 shares. Mondrian Invest Partners holds 145,361 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hsbc Plc has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). 24,150 are held by Cumberland Advsr. Legal General Pcl has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). 140,136 were reported by Nordea. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 213,786 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.02% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 32,777 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 10,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 931,126 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability reported 8,750 shares.

