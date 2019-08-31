Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Share Price Declined While Courage Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Pros Holdings (PRO) Holding by $591,990 as Valuation Rose

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.02. About 182,760 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.46. About 355,401 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric Inpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE – AMENDMENT REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WITH NEW REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN,RESPECTIVELY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 113,509 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 120 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 2.37 million shares. Farmers State Bank owns 128 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0% or 695 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Co has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Eagle Boston Investment Mgmt accumulated 80,734 shares. Palisade Cap Limited Liability Nj accumulated 487,813 shares. Omers Administration, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 46,900 shares. 15,660 were accumulated by Thompson Management. Capital Fund Sa reported 0.01% stake. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma owns 167,507 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 17,319 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mufg Americas Corporation stated it has 569 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 45,412 shares to 694,734 shares, valued at $16.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

