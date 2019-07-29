Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Holder Courage Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.32 Million as Stock Price Rose; Boeing (BA) Stock Price Declined While Halsey Associates Has Increased Holding by $2.88 Million

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 454,891 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors; 13/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 15/05/2018 – Shanda Adds Alarm.com, Exits Acadia Health, Cuts KKR: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $340.31. About 3.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results; 18/05/2018 – The Star Edmonton: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 18/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing 737 crashes after taking off from Havana; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Agrees to Acquire Parts Supplier KLX for $3.25 Billion; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 10.21 million shares. Sei Invs holds 0.05% or 501,785 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc has 169,814 shares. 17,055 are held by Voya Invest Limited Liability. Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 160,768 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Tcw Grp reported 0.02% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). 99 are held by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,979 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 559,722 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) accumulated 15 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc accumulated 0% or 10,923 shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 325,881 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 0% or 113,509 shares. 722,269 are owned by Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $52.34M for 14.03 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.28% EPS growth.

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “35 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Global Industrial Unit Drive Ecolab’s (ECL) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acadia Healthcare: 4 Deaths And Tracking Bracelet Fail To Preclude Elizabeth Breck’s Disappearance At Sierra Tucson – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart’s 5260, Computex And Healthcare Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia Healthcare Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 185,215 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability owns 774 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel holds 6.29% or 16,679 shares. South Street Ltd reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 27,700 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 142,000 shares stake. Northwest Invest Counselors Lc invested in 1,548 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Garde stated it has 5,087 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Management Corp reported 0.56% stake. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp reported 150,000 shares stake. The Washington-based Washington Trust Commercial Bank has invested 1.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 22,972 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Cap Interest Sarl reported 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Prelude Management Ltd Co stated it has 1,707 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sequoia Finance Advsr Ltd has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,110 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.