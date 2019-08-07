Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Holder Courage Capital Management Has Decreased Holding as Stock Declined; Centurylink Investment Management Company Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $385,864

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 260,534 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 15/05/2018 – Shanda Adds Alarm.com, Exits Acadia Health, Cuts KKR: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 2,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 29,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 32,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $129.68. About 2.96 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 300,794 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 30,154 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) owns 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas owns 103,053 shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 10,300 shares. Cumberland Advsrs holds 24,150 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 164 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Northern holds 0.01% or 782,999 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 15,900 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.02% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Art Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 9,714 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 47,038 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 134,762 shares. 124,679 are held by Legal & General Group Public Ltd.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 39,042 shares to 57,038 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 12,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc New.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Inv Communication owns 18,757 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Segment Wealth Lc reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg has invested 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 11,058 were accumulated by Hutchinson Mgmt Ca. Sun Life has 5,937 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Rdl reported 21,975 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation invested in 5.43 million shares. Saratoga Rech Investment Mngmt has invested 2.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cornerstone Capital Incorporated, California-based fund reported 165,543 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma stated it has 0.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fmr Lc invested in 0.3% or 17.84 million shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated invested 0.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Heritage Invsts Corporation stated it has 1.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).