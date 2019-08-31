Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Holder Courage Capital Management Cut Its Position by $2.32 Million; As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Market Value Rose, Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Cut Position

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.46. About 355,401 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 15/05/2018 – Lion Point Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Acadia Health; 15/05/2018 – Pennant Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Acadia Health; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Net $50.8M

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The hedge fund held 169,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 186,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 1.31 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.07% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 8,300 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com has 465 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.1% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 549,707 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt holds 20,450 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 5,979 shares. Loomis Sayles & Communication Lp reported 0% stake. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership holds 98,664 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Com has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Arcadia Investment Corp Mi has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Livingston Asset Mgmt Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management), Tennessee-based fund reported 7,209 shares. 192 were reported by Fincl Architects. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company reported 117,782 shares stake. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 66,026 shares.

