Academy Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) as Share Value Rose; Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Lifted Chevron New (CVX) Holding

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 28,416 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 23,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES WWDC 2018; 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 14/03/2018 – France to Take Action v. Google, Apple for Commercial Practices; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (Call) (NYSE:KMB) by 10,304 shares to 300 shares, valued at $37,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (Call) (NYSE:VZ) by 28,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (Call) (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings.

