Academy Capital Management Upped Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake by $6.36 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Rose While Maple Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 70,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 306,550 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, down from 377,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 30.80M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – PARAMOUNT GROUP INC PGRE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $16 FROM $15.50; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – eFinancial JP: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 13/05/2018 – BAML RAISES HONG KONG 2018 GDP GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4.0% FROM 3.5%; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May 16th; 19/03/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Falls 40% This Year, BofA Leads; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $211.64. About 15.58M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 18/05/2018 – WITN Headlines: People familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press that tech giant Apple is strongly; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 09/04/2018 – Jamf and Maryville University Offer Students a Unique Approach to Learning with a Modern Tool

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Portfolio Yields a Big Surprise – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Host Of Earnings Loom With Beyond Meat, Apple Among Highlights Ahead Of Fed, Payrolls – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.72 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,007 shares to 76,472 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 13,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

