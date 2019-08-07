Academy Capital Management Trimmed Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Stake By $812,528; Springowl Associates Increased Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Position

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased Schlumberger Limited (SLB) stake by 8.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 18,896 shares as Schlumberger Limited (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Academy Capital Management Inc holds 212,173 shares with $9.24 million value, down from 231,069 last quarter. Schlumberger Limited now has $47.48B valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 2.43 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL

Springowl Associates Llc increased Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) stake by 211% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springowl Associates Llc acquired 21,100 shares as Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI)’s stock declined 10.19%. The Springowl Associates Llc holds 31,100 shares with $795,000 value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Allegheny Technologies Inc now has $2.41B valuation. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 163,146 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c

Among 4 analysts covering Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allegheny Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, May 6 report. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 12 report.

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ATI Completes Sale of Titanium Investment Castings Business – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ATI Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, July 22.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 20.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.