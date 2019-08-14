Academy Capital Management Trimmed Anheuser (BUD) Holding by $5.59 Million; Bluespruce Investments LP Has Trimmed Comcast (CMCSA) Stake by $35.32 Million

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 67,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 277,898 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.34 million, down from 345,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $93.33. About 1.64M shares traded or 3.54% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 21.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 905,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.32M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.89M, down from 4.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.42. About 11.53 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SKY ALSO INTENDS TO GIVE SAME POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS CONDITIONAL UPON COMCAST OFFER BECOMING WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST WELCOMES SKY WITHDRAWAL OF FOX RECOMMENDATION: ROBERTS; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City Innovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be All Cash; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CHARTER TO INITIALLY FUND JV TO REFLECT CERTAIN COSTS CO HAS ALREADY MADE & THEREAFTER, PARTNERS WILL EQUALLY FUND OPS OF PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of Indirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33,641 shares to 96,456 shares, valued at $18.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.23 billion for 20.65 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 13.95 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

