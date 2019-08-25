Academy Capital Management Stake in Oracle (ORCL) Lowered as Share Value Rose; Lincluden Management LTD Decreased Its Dollar General Corp. (DG) Stake by $844,305 as Stock Value Rose

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 7,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 38,408 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 45,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.35 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 13,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 351,188 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86 million, down from 364,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 10.93M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 63,980 shares to 140,870 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 12,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 21.68 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Grocery Outlet’s Debut Earnings Report Is a Hit – The Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Goldman: Buy This Retail Stock Amid the Trade War – Schaeffers Research” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Retail sector looks for Walmart salvation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General Has More Expansion in Store for Q2 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 17.91 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33,641 shares to 96,456 shares, valued at $18.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

