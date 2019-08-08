Academy Capital Management Raised Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake by $6.36 Million; Jane Street Group Upped Tower Semiconductor LTD (Call) (TSEM) Stake by $4.52 Million; Stock Rose

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36 million shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 06/04/2018 – This is the advice Apple CEO Tim Cook would give his younger self – and it came from Steve Jobs; 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 18/05/2018 – Apple pays Ireland first tranche of disputed taxes; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX WINS PATENT TRIAL AGAINST APPLE OVER COMMUNICATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Confirms Hiring of Carl Chery, Apple Music’s Former Head of Artist Curation; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video)

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (Call) (TSEM) by 289.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 282,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 97,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.21. About 564,946 shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt And Goodson has 9,116 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 20,407 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt Inc has 4.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Karp Mngmt Corp has 18,702 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. 217,231 are owned by Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd. Telos Capital Inc reported 3.35% stake. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 93,007 shares. Mirador Cap Ptnrs Lp owns 3.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 31,273 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 10,373 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 104,321 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt holds 3.1% or 330,927 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors holds 4.62% or 128,274 shares. Capital Planning Lc invested in 31,894 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 100,695 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Analyst Doesn’t Want To Own Apple – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s Accelerating Tablet Dominance Is Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Movement Index Summary: July 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14,181 shares to 505,344 shares, valued at $31.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 18,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,173 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).