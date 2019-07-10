Academy Capital Management Raised Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake by $6.36 Million; Channing Capital Management Raised Its Penn National Gaming (PENN) Holding by $3.78 Million as Share Value Declined

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 189,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.59M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penn National Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 1.55M shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 39.79% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 12/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Illinois Gaming Board Approval Of Its Pending Acquisition Of Pinnacle Entertainment; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Adj EBITDA $242.6M; 29/05/2018 – Penn National Gaming to Exit Jamul Casino Term Loan C Facility and the Project; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Its Pending; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Shareholders Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL: ILL. GAMING BOARD APPROVES PINNACLE ACQUISITION; 13/03/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – THE PARTIES CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANTICIPATED TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETING MERGER TO OCCUR IN H2 OF 2018

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 26/04/2018 – Although Apple announced earlier this month it would begin to produce its own chips by 2020, most investors weren’t overly concerned; 01/05/2018 – Further evidence is mounting that Apple could be winding down production of the iPhone X; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’

