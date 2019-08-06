Academy Capital Management Position in Comcast Cl (CMCSA) Decreased by $511,758 as Share Price Declined; Capital Returns Management Trimmed Stake in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) by $2.08 Million

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl (CMCSA) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 13,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 365,759 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.62M, down from 378,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 17.24M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – CREDIT AGREEMENTS ENTERED IN CONNECTION WITH ALL-CASH OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SKY PLC; 07/05/2018 – Comcast is planning an all-cash bid of $60 billion for most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time-Warner; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECT COMCAST TO FACE REGULATORY SCRUTINY ON SKY BID; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 09/03/2018 – Daily Mail: EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REV $13.52 BLN, UP 3.6 PCT

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 47,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 465,718 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69 million, down from 513,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.91. About 396,051 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 8,290 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Ameriprise Financial reported 473,507 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 77 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 57,964 shares. State Street has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 1.91 million shares. 2,334 were reported by Pnc Financial Svcs. Hbk Invests LP holds 0.03% or 44,915 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 18,298 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie Sa owns 160,920 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru accumulated 4.94M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 32.93 million shares. Whitnell invested in 2,550 shares. Earnest Prns Llc holds 0.08% or 204,045 shares in its portfolio. Homrich Berg has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 1St Source Fincl Bank holds 0.08% or 24,234 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Lc accumulated 13,937 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 1.07M are owned by British Columbia Management. Friess Associate Ltd Company stated it has 1.13% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 360,853 are held by Huntington Bancshares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 3.09M shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 44,438 shares. Wagner Bowman holds 23,028 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Wesbanco State Bank Inc holds 37,231 shares.

