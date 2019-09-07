Academy Capital Management Maintains Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL); As Baxter Intl Com (BAX) Stock Price Rose, Fdx Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $389,043

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (BAX) by 65.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 4,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 7,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $89.78. About 2.87M shares traded or 31.12% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces March 27 event in Chicago focusing on education; 24/04/2018 – Swatch CEO Hayek sees double digit growth continuing this year – CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on tech’s responsibilities: Because tech has become such a large part of the economy, tech needs to increase diversity in a major way. Tech needs to create jobs because the country needs jobs; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN SAYS APPEAL HEARINGS INTO APPLE CASE LIKELY TO BEGIN IN THE AUTUMN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Western Cap Mngmt Company, a California-based fund reported 1,278 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited, Delaware-based fund reported 525,661 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.29% or 28,600 shares. Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 178,844 shares. Brouwer & Janachowski Ltd Com has 5,636 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Lvm Mngmt Limited Mi has 146,685 shares for 6.39% of their portfolio. Intrust State Bank Na has invested 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 177,539 shares. Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 1,792 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 88,727 shares. Maverick Cap Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,610 shares. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 10,046 shares or 1.28% of the stock. The California-based West Oak Cap Limited Co has invested 1.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ifrah Svcs Inc has invested 1.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 5,811 shares to 284,420 shares, valued at $25.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heineken (HINKF) by 4,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,392 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Commercial Bank owns 0.3% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 19,414 shares. Us Bancorp De has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 3,194 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com stated it has 503,688 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,150 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.11% or 62,783 shares. 30 were reported by Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 0.2% or 20.57M shares. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 8.70M shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Da Davidson & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 26,157 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Utah Retirement Systems holds 94,440 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr stated it has 0.14% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) invested in 69,244 shares.