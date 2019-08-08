Academy Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $6.36 Million; Packaging Of America (PKG) Market Valuation Rose While Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Lowered Its Stake by $318,186

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $200.18. About 4.10 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 22/05/2018 – Pricing Solutions: Apple’s #pricing mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in Karnataka; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 3,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 297,332 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.55 million, down from 300,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $102.81. About 133,981 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 5,811 shares to 284,420 shares, valued at $25.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,799 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wedgewood Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 2,132 shares stake. Oak Ltd Oh invested in 186,891 shares. Family Firm stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iowa-based Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 3.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Great Lakes Ltd Llc has invested 1.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has 4.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 186,830 shares. Ativo Limited Liability Company reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loeb Prtn stated it has 1,115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mount Vernon Assocs Md invested 8.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 76,996 are held by Newfocus Group Incorporated Lc. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com reported 1.36% stake. Mcrae Mngmt has invested 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Noesis Capital Mangement Corp accumulated 0% or 12,676 shares. Moreover, Cortland Associates Mo has 0.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,682 shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc Com New (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 20,953 shares to 310,741 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 32,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int Reit (NYSE:CPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Comml Bank holds 75,953 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.05% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 34,962 shares. Hartford Invest Management accumulated 10,325 shares. Syntal Capital Partners Limited Liability owns 4,143 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Tradition Cap Management Limited Company accumulated 1.48% or 54,866 shares. Essex Inv Management Com Limited Liability Company owns 3,893 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc reported 907,357 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 27,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 62,537 shares. Raymond James Associates stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Franklin Res Inc has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). First Republic Invest Management Incorporated invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 100 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).