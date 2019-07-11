Academy Capital Management Lifted Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding by $6.36 Million; Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Grisanti Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Spotify Initiated With Hold At Gabelli; Analyst Worries About Apple Competition, Record Label Leverage — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 12/04/2018 – Patently Apple: PACid Technologies Sues Samsung over Biometric Solutions for Galaxy Smartphones and beyond; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple; 02/05/2018 – Cramer says that Apple’s growing service stream could be a major advantage for the iPhone maker going forward

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 5,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,715 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 27,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $90.66. About 3.84 million shares traded or 7.34% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Gru holds 0.43% or 261,486 shares in its portfolio. Savant Limited Liability holds 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 49,166 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 3.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valueworks Ltd has 5.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Viking Fund Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Wallace Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 2,368 shares. Hamilton Point Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 37,134 shares or 3.14% of its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management reported 40,165 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Denali Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 800 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Corp Nj invested in 7,811 shares. Broadview Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 4,000 shares. Moreover, Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company has 1.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,719 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated reported 28.11M shares. Michigan-based Dillon And Assoc has invested 6.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,374 shares to 174,040 shares, valued at $40.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 18,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,173 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc holds 6.03 million shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc owns 126,350 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited holds 20,051 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 517,568 shares. North Star Inv has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 200 shares. First Merchants holds 0.21% or 13,900 shares. State Street Corp owns 28.11M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd reported 7 shares stake. The Texas-based Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.12% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Agf Invests reported 17,421 shares stake. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 800,368 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.13% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx stated it has 11,582 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Reliant Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).