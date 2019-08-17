Academy Capital Management Increases Position in Apple Computer (AAPL); Luxor Capital Group LP Decreased Stake in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) by $10.99 Million as Share Value Declined

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 523,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.98M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 768,765 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 300,000 shares to 590,000 shares, valued at $28.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 800 were reported by Denali Advisors Limited Co. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Co has 2.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,485 shares. Capital Counsel owns 180,450 shares or 12.59% of their US portfolio. Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt owns 43,443 shares for 5.35% of their portfolio. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.71 million were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd. Camelot Portfolios Llc owns 14,621 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Chesley Taft And Associates Limited Liability Company has 1.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hamel Assocs Incorporated holds 48,221 shares. 102,803 are owned by Community Bank & Trust Na. Sunbelt reported 2.59% stake. First Bankshares invested in 55,381 shares. Boys Arnold And Inc holds 136,781 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Com holds 3,831 shares. 60,864 were accumulated by Alps Advisors.

