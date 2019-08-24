Academy Capital Management Increases Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL); Westwood Holdings Group Has Raised Stake in Wpx Energy (WPX) by $4.03 Million as Stock Price Declined

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 310,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 7.94 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Apple in Austin, ESPN’s new boss, Brazil’s biggest pop star; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple updates U.S. job footprint – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple probed for unfair competition in Russia – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,122 shares to 365,759 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 4,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,999 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Prns, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 66,792 shares. Regis Company Llc holds 4,920 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP invested in 10,373 shares or 1.27% of the stock. 9,773 were reported by Jnba Fin. Hm Cap Ltd has 0.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,722 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv stated it has 33,498 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Wms Partners Limited Liability Co invested in 4.34% or 91,641 shares. 44,542 were accumulated by Wilsey Asset Management. Seven Post Inv Office Lp accumulated 1,850 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Gould Asset Ltd Ca has 0.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,804 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested in 0.96% or 3.23M shares. Lafayette has 18,571 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Company accumulated 37,367 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Amg National Tru Bank & Trust owns 8,057 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP owns 499,861 shares.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 34,801 shares to 168,377 shares, valued at $64.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 66,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).