Academy Capital Management Increased Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL); As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Valuation Rose, Brigade Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $209.01. About 20.55M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 104,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 406,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.62 million, down from 510,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 702,779 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump praises Sinclair for scripted `False News’ promos; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions FCC On Sinclair Dictating Content To Local News Stations While It Weighs Proposed Mega-Merge; 21/05/2018 – FCC SAYS NO DECISION EXPECTED BEFORE JULY 12 ON SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Sinclair Research Appoints Mark Lane as Director of Business Development; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Faces Backlash For Requiring Anchors to Recite Segments; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair: Selling TV Stations to Standard Media Group LLC, Meredith, Howard Stirk, Cunningham Broadcasting; 10/04/2018 – Sinclair Faces FCC Resistance Over Tribune Purchase; 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR- DIVESTED STATIONS SALE ALSO INCLUDES ANOTHER ABOUT $100 MLN IN RETAINED WORKING CAPITAL THAT WILL CONVERT TO CASH OVER 90-120 DAYS POST CLOSE; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Removed From Sony Vue Platforms

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14,181 shares to 505,344 shares, valued at $31.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heineken (HINKF) by 4,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,392 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.