Academy Capital Management Has Upped Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake; Capital Returns Management Stake In Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Was Has Lifted

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 10,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The hedge fund held 200,086 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, up from 189,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.46. About 2.35M shares traded or 64.60% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 52.39M shares traded or 90.78% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 13/03/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS TO HOST 29TH ANNUAL WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE IN SAN JOSE FROM JUNE 4 THROUGH JUNE 8; 07/05/2018 – APPLE: COURT SETS JULY 20 HEARING DATE TO CONSIDER SETTLEMENT; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Live from Chicago: Apple’s education event Notes in real time; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership reported 517,002 shares. 2,486 were reported by Ckw Fin Grp. Fulton Commercial Bank Na stated it has 1.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bank invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability invested in 1,556 shares. 6,150 were accumulated by Cutler Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Compton Cap Mngmt Inc Ri reported 100,552 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 530,708 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Redwood Investments Limited holds 0.16% or 11,282 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank And holds 29,334 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 2.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parthenon Limited Liability Company holds 30,831 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 1,389 shares. Telos Cap Mgmt reported 56,561 shares. Jlb & Assocs Incorporated has 3.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) by 2,087 shares to 88,177 shares, valued at $21.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heineken (HINKF) by 4,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,392 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fednat Hldg Co by 197,087 shares to 626,743 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Indty Ltd Cayman by 44,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,809 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 7,824 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Yorktown Mgmt Research Company Inc holds 0.28% or 14,765 shares in its portfolio. Agf Invs has 143,577 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Fiduciary Trust has 12,201 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bank Of America Corp De reported 1.27 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0.62% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Investec Asset Mngmt reported 1.18M shares. Natixis invested in 0.04% or 118,371 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 1,101 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,260 shares. Sun Life Fincl reported 347 shares. Barnett And invested in 0.04% or 1,135 shares.

