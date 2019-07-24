Academy Capital Management Has Trimmed Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position by $513,402 as Valuation Rose; Innospec (IOSP) Shareholder Kirr Marbach & Company Cut Holding by $331,004 as Shares Rose

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 2,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,177 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.74M, down from 90,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $288.34. About 433,191 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,852 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91 million, down from 182,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $93.73. About 74,185 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 12.85% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap LP accumulated 364,463 shares. 14,802 were reported by Kemnay Advisory Service Incorporated. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company holds 1,024 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 57,589 shares. White Elm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 39,464 shares or 2.56% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 21,484 shares. First Amer Retail Bank invested in 0.02% or 1,400 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated, California-based fund reported 50 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 12,781 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management holds 48,464 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation has 0.1% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 6,314 shares. 8,050 are owned by Meridian Mngmt Com. Riverhead Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,433 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0.06% or 172,055 shares.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $228.82 million for 27.30 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33,641 shares to 96,456 shares, valued at $18.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1 per share. IOSP’s profit will be $27.81 million for 20.92 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Innospec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 8,444 shares to 30,239 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.